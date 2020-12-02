Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Kramer Levin

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 3:14 PM EST) -- From working with municipalities and states' attorneys general in Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy, to representing a diverse bondholder group in offshore driller Valaris' Chapter 11 case, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP's restructuring work last year earned it a spot among Law360's Bankruptcy Practice Groups of the Year. Approximately 39 lawyers in New York and another five in Paris make up Kramer Levin's restructuring practice, which works with a range of clients such as creditor committees, bondholders and distressed municipal bondholders, as well as companies undergoing restructuring themselves. The group accounts for more than 10% of the firm in terms of headcount,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS