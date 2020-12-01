Tax Group Of The Year: Cravath

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 3:26 PM EST) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP's tax division has been named one of Law360's 2020 Tax Groups of the Year. Whether the group helped navigate corporate clients through the tax consequences of major restructurings or mergers and acquisitions, Cravath was on the forefront of some of this year's most noteworthy corporate transactions. Cravath, one of the oldest law firms in the U.S., turned 200 years old last year and has built a large reputation in the corporate tax advisory field given its group's relatively small size. The firm's tax group has six partners and one of counsel, and it was one of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS