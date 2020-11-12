Legal Services Biz Can't Skip Out On Data Breach Suit Yet

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has refused to dismiss a proposed class action against legal services company Epiq Systems Inc. over a recent data breach, but signaled he may be willing to dismiss it in the future depending on what discovery reveals. The pressing question that will decide if the case is dismissed is whether the lead plaintiff's Social Security number was in Epiq's system at the time of the breach and therefore can be assumed to have caused him harm, according to a Nov. 9 order made available Thursday. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney granted a request by the lead...

