Tax Group Of The Year: Davis Polk

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 5:44 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP's tax division has been named one of Law360's 2020 Tax Groups of the Year. From advising Sterling Equities and the New York Mets on the sale of the team to advising Morgan Stanley on its $13 billion acquisition of ETRADE, the firm helped navigate some of the year's most noteworthy tax developments. The firm's tax group includes over 60 attorneys who are primarily based in either New York or London. One particularly high-profile case in which Davis Polk was involved in 2020 involved the sale of the New York Mets baseball team. "It is absolutely fair...

