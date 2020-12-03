Tax Group Of The Year: Eversheds Sutherland

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- Eversheds Sutherland's tax practice earned key victories in 2020, including one for Walmart.com in a Louisiana sales tax case and a trio for Cox Communications in Virginia over whether localities can tax gross receipts from internet access, landing it among Law360's 2020 Tax Groups of the Year. With more than 100 tax professionals in the United States, the firm is known for its representation of companies that are household names — working for more than 35 of the Fortune 100 — and has been handling tax matters for nearly a century. The firm's work spans a wide spectrum of tax types and...

