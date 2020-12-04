Competition Group Of The Year: Berger Montague

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- Berger Montague played a leading role in some of the year's largest antitrust class action settlements, helping earn its clients hundreds of millions of dollars and earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2020 Competition Groups of the Year. Many of the firm's wins were settled on the courthouse steps. That includes the largest private antitrust settlement of its kind with a single defendant in history: a $750 million deal reached in October 2019 with Allergan PLC to get its Forest Laboratories unit out from under a massive antitrust suit in New York federal court accusing the drugmaker of...

