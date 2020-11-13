Key Takeaways From SEC's Fixed Income Trading Proposal

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 4:56 PM EST) -- On Sept. 28, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rules to apply Regulation Alternative Trading Systems to systems supporting trading in government securities. Regulation ATS is a lighter-touch regulatory scheme than full regulation as a securities exchange for automated trading systems operated by broker-dealers. The proposed rules would establish a regulatory structure for government securities alternative trading systems, or ATSs, similar to the regime established by the SEC in 2015 for ATSs that trade equities with public disclosures relating to the broker-dealer operator and the manner of operations. The SEC simultaneously issued a concept release soliciting public comment on enhanced...

