Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Kirkland & Ellis

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP represented several cash-strapped companies amid the economic downturn started by the COVID-19 pandemic, lending a hand to Macy's and United Airlines and earning it a place among Law360's 2020 Capital Markets Groups of the Year. For the group, the year was defined in part by the economic impact from the ongoing pandemic as companies of all sizes scrambled to raise money from the capital markets in reaction to the sudden loss of revenue amid the coronavirus outbreak, partner Josh Korff said. Working on capital raises early in the pandemic was especially stressful, as Korff said he was advising...

