Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Latham & Watkins

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 2:01 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins attorneys represented the underwriters of Saudi Aramco's record-breaking $29.4 billion initial public offering, steered the debut of tech companies including Lemonade on public securities markets and handled multibillion-dollar deals with special purpose acquisition companies, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Capital Markets Groups of the Year. When Marc D. Jaffe, global chair of Latham & Watkins' Corporate Department, joined the firm 27 years ago, it specialized primarily in high-yield debt, which at the time was seeing explosive annual growth. Since then, Jaffe said, Latham's capital markets group has become a powerhouse across every type of financial...

