Competition Group Of The Year: Dechert

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 3:58 PM EST) -- Dechert ended the FTC's five-year merger challenge winning streak when it led Evonik to victory earlier this year, allowing its $635 million union with fellow chemical producer PeroxyChem to move forward and landing the firm among Law360's 2020 Competition Groups of the Year. Out of nearly 1,000 attorneys worldwide, Dechert has a relatively small number — about 4% — dedicated largely to antitrust matters. But numbers aren't where the practice group's strength lies, global antitrust leader Mike Cowie said. "We're not going to win the contest for having the most lawyers," he said. "But if you look at the high-profile matters...

