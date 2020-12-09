Competition Group Of The Year: Morgan Lewis

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP helped lead Qualcomm's charge in the Ninth Circuit to overturn the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's lower court win against the chipmaker in a key antitrust dispute over licensing practices, making it one of Law360's Competition Groups of the Year. The sprawling firm's antitrust team, composed of 68 lawyers in nearly a dozen offices around the globe, made legal news headlines in other cases as well, including a landmark decision in the U.K. Supreme Court in favor of British retail giant Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd. against Visa's European arm over credit card swipe fees. Morgan Lewis also scored...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS