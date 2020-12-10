Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Simpson Thacher

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher shepherded numerous billion-dollar transactions in the face of pandemic-related market upsets, helping steer Carnival's $6.59 billion debt and equity offering and guiding ZoomInfo's $1.07 billion initial public offering, landing the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Capital Markets Groups of the Year. Over the course of the year, Simpson Thacher's capital markets team guided $185 billion in capital markets transactions, representing underwriters and issuers in a variety of deals across sectors like hospitality, technology, health care and pharmaceutical industries. "We have incredible equivalence, in terms of the dedication and practice to both the issuer side and the investment banking...

