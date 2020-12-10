Competition Group of the Year: Skadden

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 3:21 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP guided several massive transactions through heavy antitrust winds, including the unprecedented challenges that faced T-Mobile's purchase of Sprint, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2020 Competition Groups of the Year. Winning conditional federal government approval in 2019 from the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission for the planned $56 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint was only part of the battle for Skadden, which represented Sprint. The firm and its co-counsel also had to fight off a challenge from more than a dozen Democratic state attorneys general, whose...

