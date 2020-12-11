Compliance Group Of The Year: Covington & Burling

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP facilitated major deals to streamline the production of crucial COVID-19 supplies and equipment, including a collaboration allowing Ventec Life Systems to use General Motors' manufacturing plants to produce about $489 million worth of ventilators, earning the firm a spot on Law360's 2020 Compliance Groups of the Year. In addition to guiding Ventec, Covington represented numerous pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers in their pandemic response, including counseling Gilead Sciences in the emergency distribution of its antiviral drug remdesivir, under the brand name Veklury. Jennifer Plitsch, co-chair of the firm's government contracts practice group, said a COVID-19 task force...

