Compliance Group Of The Year: Paul Hastings

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP's compliance team advised the largest petrochemical company in Latin America through the completion of an anti-corruption monitorship after a deal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — a first for any Brazilian company — earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Compliance Practice Groups of the Year. The firm's Investigations and White Collar Defense practice is the largest practice group at Paul Hastings with 30 partners, at least seven of whom focus on compliance-related matters, and about 70 associates of counsel. Compliance attorneys are based in Washington, D.C., New York, London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Houston and...

