Compliance Group Of The Year: Sidley

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 4:27 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP attorneys handled all regulatory aspects of Morgan Stanley's $13 billion acquisition of discount brokerage E-Trade Financial Corp. and represented JPMorgan Chase in an industry-wide Financial Industry Regulatory Authority investigation over management of custodial accounts for minors, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Compliance Groups of the Year. Neal E. Sullivan, a Sidley partner and global leader of the firm's regulatory and enforcement practice, said the depth and breadth of the group's attorneys allows it to maintain a less hierarchical structure than other firms, with a range of specialists in highly specific regulatory areas. "We're not structured...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS