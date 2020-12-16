Compliance Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 7:58 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP's key accomplishments included steering high-stakes settlements on behalf of Wells Fargo and Volkswagen's successful conclusion of a three-year compliance audit, earning the firm a spot on Law360's 2020 Compliance Groups of the Year. "Both matters are examples of what we think our sweet spot is at a firm — big corporate crisis cases where a company is embroiled in something high profile with substantial risks and legal exposure," said Nicolas Bourtin, managing partner of the firm's criminal defense and investigations group. The firm advised Wells Fargo on a range of compliance matters tied to its past sales...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS