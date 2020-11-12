Trump Aims To Halt Pa. Vote Certification Amid Election Row

Law360 (November 12, 2020, 11:28 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump moved Thursday to delay certification of Pennsylvania's vote count pending the outcome of his federal court lawsuit alleging a flawed voting system, while, in a separate filing, Pennsylvania's Secretary of State asked for Trump's suit to be dismissed. Trump sued earlier this week, claiming election procedures adopted in different parts of the state created a "two-track" system that unconstitutionally favored Democrats. He said Thursday that unless the courts grant him a temporary restraining order, Pennsylvania's Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar will certify the results of an " invalid and constitutionally infirm" election process before the case can be considered....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS