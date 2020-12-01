Mergers & Acquisitions Group Of The Year: Latham

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP helped represent clients on some of the biggest deals of 2020, including Nvidia for the pending $40 billion purchase of U.K. semiconductor business Arm Ltd. and insurance giant Aon for its plans to buy rival Willis Towers Watson for $30 billion, earning the firm a spot among Law360's Mergers & Acquisitions Groups of the Year for the first time since 2015. While the world of corporate transactions saw unusually heavy activity in 2020, it was a particularly good year for Latham as it was ranked first in the world for its work on mergers and acquisitions by...

