Ticketmaster Fined £1.25M After Customers Exposed To Fraud

Law360, London (November 13, 2020, 2:04 PM GMT) -- Britain's data protection regulator said on Friday that it has fined Ticketmaster £1.25 million ($1.65 million) for failing to secure its customers' personal details, exposing tens of thousands of account-holders at Barclays Bank to fraud. Problems emerged in 2018 after the ticket vendor installed a chat-bot on its online payment page but failed to set up proper security measures to prevent a cyberattack, the Information Commissioner's Office said. Ticketmaster UK did not assess risks associated with the chat-bot and failed to identify quickly enough the source of suggested fraudulent activity. "Ticketmaster should have done more to reduce the risk of a cyberattack. Its...

