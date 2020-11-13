Spain's Naturgy Inks $3B Sale Of Chilean Biz To Chinese Co.

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 12:11 PM EST) -- Spain's Naturgy Energy will sell nearly all of its Chilean business to a Chinese state-owned investment company for roughly €2.57 billion ($3 billion), the companies said Friday, in a deal meant to help Naturgy cut debt and make future energy investments. Under the terms of the deal, Naturgy Energy Group SA is selling its 96.04% holding in Chile-based Compañía General de Electricidad to China's State Grid International Development Ltd., according to a statement. The deal price will be paid in cash once the transaction has closed. The sale implies an enterprise value for Compañía General de Electricidad, or CGE, of about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS