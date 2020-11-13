Porter Wright Bails On Trump's Pa. Election Challenge

A Trump supporter walks past campaign signs while demonstrating Tuesday outside of where votes were still being counted in Philadelphia. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)
"Plaintiffs and Porter Wright have reached a mutual agreement that plaintiffs will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws, and current co-counsel and such other counsel as plaintiffs may choose to engage represent plaintiffs in this case," the firm said in a court filing announcing its withdrawal from the case.
Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh blamed the withdrawal on "cancel culture" and vowed to move forward with the case.
"Cancel culture has finally reached the courtroom," he said in a statement. "Leftist mobs descended upon some of the lawyers representing the president's campaign and they buckled. If the target were anyone but Donald Trump, the media would be screaming about injustice and the fundamental right to legal representation. The president's team is undeterred and will move forward with rock-solid attorneys to ensure free and fair elections for all Americans."
Porter Wright and other firms representing the Trump campaign in various legal challenges across the country challenging the outcome of last week's election have been facing increasing criticism for their ongoing work on behalf of the president's ill-fated reelection bid.
The firms, including Jones Day and Snell & Wilmer LLP, have been the target of social media posts from members of the legal community, public interest groups and others urging potential clients to boycott the firms over their work challenging election results around the country.
Hearings in the case in Pennsylvania are scheduled to be held next week in Williamsport.
Representatives from Porter Wright did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Friday morning.
The Trump campaign is represented by Linda Kerns of the Law Offices of Linda A. Kerns LLC.
The commonwealth is represented by Daniel T Donovan, Susan M. Davies, and Michael A. Glick of Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Daniel T. Brier, Donna A. Walsh, and John B. Dempsey of Myers Brier & Kelly LLP
The case is Donald J. Trump for President Inc. et al. v. Kathy Boockvar et al., case number 4:20-cv-02078, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
