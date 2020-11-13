Don't Miss It: Davis Polk, S&C Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 8:44 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed multiple deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Davis Polk, Sullivan & Cromwell Steer Traton's $3.7B Navistar Buy Automotive company Traton agreed to buy up shares in U.S. truck maker Navistar that it doesn't already own in a roughly $3.7 billion deal steered by Davis Polk and Sullivan & Cromwell. Traton SE said Nov. 7 that it would pay $44.50 in cash for the...

