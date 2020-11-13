DHS Facility Guards Can't Switch Union, NLRB Official Says

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 9:21 PM EST) -- An attempt by the International Union, Security, Police and Fire Professionals of America to represent security guards contracted to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security facility cannot move forward because employees there have an agreement for exclusive representation by a different union, a National Labor Relations Board official decided Thursday. NLRB Regional Director Sean R. Marshall dismissed the petition for a representation election by SPFPA, saying an agreement between HBC Management Services Inc. guards and Law Enforcement Officers Security Unions (LEOSU-DC), which intervened in the case, remained in effect and barred the other union's petition. "There is no evidence in the...

