Health Hires: Cozen O'Connor, LumiThera

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- Cozen O'Connor has snapped up an expert in the health care and life sciences space from Seyfarth Shaw LLP, medical device company LumiThera Inc. has named a new general counsel, and Tucker Ellis LLP has added two attorneys with experience in medical devices, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Cozen O'Connor John D. Shire John D. Shire has made the move from Seyfarth to deepen Cozen O'Connor's health law bench and its health care and life sciences industry group, according to a Nov. 2, announcement. He has been named co-chair of the...

