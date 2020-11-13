BetMGM Taps Resorts Counsel As Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- Online sportsbook BetMGM has announced that the chief corporate counsel of MGM Resorts International will be joining the company's executive team as its chief legal officer. BetMGM said Andrew Hagopian will oversee the company's legal and compliance departments. Hagopian worked with GVC Holdings to establish BetMGM in 2018, the company said. Hagopian said in a statement the opportunity would allow him to leverage his industry and transaction experience in a complex, regulated environment at a fast-moving company. "BetMGM resides at the intersection of technology and gaming," Hagopian said. According to MGM Resorts International's 2020 10K report, BetMGM is live in eight...

