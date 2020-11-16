Judge Tosses Ex-Manager's Securities Suit Against CBD Seller

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- A Miami federal judge on Monday dismissed a suit by a former manager of a health and beauty goods supplier who accused the company of tricking him into plowing $450,000 into the company with the promise of a CBD venture. During a telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles said he would grant Premier Beauty and Health LLC's motion to dismiss former employee Aaron Silberman's securities suit but would give Silberman a chance to fix issues with vague and conclusory allegations, in particular allegations regarding fraud. The judge added that though Premier Beauty argued that this suit should not be...

