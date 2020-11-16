Toys R Us Parent Co. Names Former Atty As GC

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- Tru Kids Brands, the parent company of Toys R Us and Babies R Us, has named one of the toy company's pre-bankruptcy attorneys as its new legal chief. Anand Shah served as executive director and corporate counsel at Toys R Us from 2012 to 2017, right as the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Shah returned to the company this October as its general counsel and secretary, according to his LinkedIn profile. The New Jersey-based retailer announced the move last week. Shah returned to the company a month after former deputy general counsel and corporate secretary Jason Barr left Tru Kids...

