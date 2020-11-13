SEC Imposes First Fines In Exchange-Traded Product Probe

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission levied $3 million in fines against five firms for what it called unsuitable sales of complex, volatility-linked exchange-traded products on Friday, the first actions announced as part of its so-called exchange-traded products initiative. The firms' offering documents made clear that the short-term nature of the products made them susceptible to declines in value "when held over a longer period," yet "contrary to these warnings, and without understanding the products," the representatives recommended that clients hold them for months and even years. The orders also find that the firms failed to adopt policies and procedures to...

