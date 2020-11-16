Amazon Case Shows How A GC's Barbs Can Sting Back

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- Amazon.com Inc. general counsel David Zapolsky is learning a lesson the hard way, but other in-house counsel can gain insight about how to deal with a disgruntled employee from Zapolsky's predicament, after his disparaging remarks about a fired Black employee are now playing a key role in a discrimination suit. Christian Smalls, an assistant manager at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, filed the proposed discrimination class action in New York federal court on Nov. 12. Smalls' suit refers to a document that general counsel Zapolsky gave to CEO Jeff Bezos that suggests the company can easily take Smalls on in...

