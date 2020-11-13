W.Va. Loses Bid To End Mine Reclamation Fund Suit

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- A West Virginia federal judge on Friday rejected a bid from state regulators to escape allegations that the state abdicated its responsibility to inform federal regulators a state fund may be unequipped to handle reclamation costs due to a slew of mine insolvencies. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers denied the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's bid to toss the suit brought by the Sierra Club and other environmental groups. The court said the groups can sue the state agency for putting their environmental protection interests at risk by failing to inform federal regulators of significant changes to the state's...

