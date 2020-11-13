GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 4:45 PM EST) -- A top Republican senator wants the Federal Reserve's coronavirus emergency lending facilities to come to an end, and Del Monte Foods is accused of violating workers' biometric privacy rights by requiring face scans. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Senator Urges End To Fed's COVID-19 Lending Facilities Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said at a Tuesday hearing that the Federal Reserve's coronavirus emergency lending facilities have done their job and should be wound down sooner rather than later, even as Democrats on the committee urged further support for the...

