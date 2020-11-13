GenCanna Chapter 11 Plan Gets Go-Ahead After Settlement

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- A Kentucky bankruptcy judge has approved hemp company GenCanna's Chapter 11 liquidation plan, winding down one of the first bankruptcy cases involving the newly legal hemp industry. On Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Gregory Schaaf OK'd the plan put forward by GenCanna, now known as OGGUSA Inc. since it sold substantially all of its assets to MGG Investment Group. The sale, a credit bid deal worth more than $70 million, was approved in May. GenCanna, which developed hemp genetics and manufactured CBD and other cannabinoid products, sold essentially all of its inventory, intellectual property and licenses to MGG, one of the hemp...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS