Sanford Heisler's Bias Probe Stirs Neutrality Concerns

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 8:04 PM EST) -- Uncertainty over the allegiance of an attorney looking into discrimination claims at Sanford Heisler Sharp spotlights a type of transparency lapse that firms in similar situations should avoid or risk undermining the ethical integrity of internal investigations, experts say. After legal assistants complained about sexist and racist conduct at Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP in June, name partner and chairman David Sanford repeatedly told staffers that the firm hired a "third-party neutral" as an "independent investigator," according to emails he sent between July 1 and Aug. 10 that were obtained by Law360, as well as accounts from current and former employees....

