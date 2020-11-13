DHS Flags Becton Medical Pump For Cybersecurity Issues

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 11:05 PM EST) -- Medical tech producer Becton Dickinson & Co.'s Alaris infusion pump has cybersecurity weaknesses that, if exploited, could force users, typically hospitals, to operate them manually, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Friday. The system issue scored a 6.5 out of 10 on the agency's vulnerability scale and could lead to the pump, which is used to provide fluids, blood and medications to hospital patients, losing wireless capability, the agency said. In its own release, Becton said that the issue is not related to another of the pump's problems, which led to a voluntary recall and corresponding securities lawsuits, earlier this...

