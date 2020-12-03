Appellate Group Of The Year: O'Melveny

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 3:34 PM EST) -- Lawyers at O'Melveny & Myers LLP netted several wins before the U.S. Supreme Court this year, where they helped overturn decades-old precedent that permitted convictions without a unanimous jury vote and helped an inmate appeal his sentence pro bono — accomplishments that landed them among Law360's 2020 Appellate Groups of the Year. In Ramos v. Louisiana, Jeffrey L. Fisher represented a Louisiana man who had been convicted of murder by 10 out of 12 jurors in Louisiana state court. Fisher argued last year before the high court that the Sixth and 14th Amendments required jury verdicts in state court to be...

