Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Pachulski Stang

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 3:51 PM EST) -- Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP secured a settlement for unsecured creditors in retail chain Neiman Marcus' Chapter 11 case, saw trade creditors through the bankruptcy of retailer J.Crew, and helped gym chain 24 Hour Fitness deal with its COVID-19 shutdown to earn a spot on Law360's 2020 Bankruptcy Groups of the Year. Pachulski Stang has one of the largest bankruptcy groups in the U.S., with 70 attorneys, and gets references for both counsel and lead counsel work, according to Laura Davis Jones, managing partner of the bankruptcy boutique's Wilmington office. "They know we can handle small projects and big projects,...

