Banking Group Of The Year: Covington

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 3:41 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP's banking practice dealt a blow to multibillion-dollar litigation over fees earned by lenders in a federal coronavirus relief loan program, helped thwart class certification sought by aluminum buyers suing JPMorgan for collusion, and guided one of the biggest European bank mergers in years, earning it a spot as one of Law360's 2020 Banking Practice Groups of the Year. With more than 100 attorneys stationed in major financial centers across the country and globe, Covington's financial services group battled high-stakes cases for some of the world's biggest banks and steered transactions for financial services clients large and small...

