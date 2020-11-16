Buckley Must Produce Latham Emails In $6M Policy Fight

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 3:46 PM EST) -- Breaking a stalemate between Buckley LLP and its former insurer in a battle over $6 million in coverage, a North Carolina court said the firm must turn over a trove of emails with Latham & Watkins LLP investigators who looked into misconduct allegations against a Buckley co-founder. Buckley had argued the emails were about anticipated litigation and thus were shielded by attorney-client privilege. However, though the Latham investigation — which led to the departure of Chairman Andy Sandler — was an "unprecedented event" at the D.C. financial services firm, the emails were generated by a probe required by Buckley policy on...

