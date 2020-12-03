Mergers & Acquisitions Group Of The Year: Skadden

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 7:58 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP has assisted on a bevy of big-ticket transactions over the past year, including the $45.5 billion merger of DuPont's nutrition and biosciences business with fragrance giant IFF and the tumultuous multibillion-dollar tie-up of Tiffany and LVMH, earning the firm a spot among Law360's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice Groups of the Year. Skadden was "incredibly busy" advising on deals for most of the past 12 months, minus a brief pause in April and May as the coronavirus pandemic spiraled out of control in countries including the U.S., according to Allison Schneirov, head of the firm's...

