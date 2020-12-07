Private Equity Group Of The Year: Latham

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins was able to keep plugging away this summer despite a pandemic, securing several big-ticket deals such as the $6.8 billion merger of CPA Global and Clarivate and earning the firm a spot among Law360's Private Equity Groups of the Year. Private equity is big business at Latham, with more than a quarter of the firm's 2,700 attorneys focusing primarily on private equity work. But really, depending on how you look at it, everyone at Latham is a private equity lawyer, according to partner Howard Sobel. "Our environmental lawyers, our tax lawyers are really private equity lawyers," Sobel said....

