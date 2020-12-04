Mergers & Acquisitions Group of the Year: Wachtell

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:42 PM EST) -- The mergers & acquisitions team at Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz executed a historically complicated corporate restructuring, advising the split-up of industrial giant United Technologies Corp., which resulted in three publicly traded companies, landing the team among Law360's Mergers & Acquisitions Groups of the Year. In a year during which the firm had many successes, the United Technologies matter blew everything else away. United Technologies is one of the firm's oldest clients and the deal involved one of the largest corporate breakups alongside the largest-ever aerospace merger. United Technologies spun off Otis Worldwide Corp. and Carrier Global Corp., while its remaining...

