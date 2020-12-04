Private Equity Group Of The Year: Davis Polk

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP helped an investor consortium buy RSA from Dell Technologies for more than $2 billion and is assisting KPS Capital Partners in its $2.1 billion bid to buy bankrupt auto company Garrett Motion, earning it a spot among Law360's Private Equity Practice Groups of the Year. The firm's private equity work spans several different practice areas, but around 30 partners are routinely involved in private equity deals, said partner William Chudd, who co-heads the private equity group. Even attorneys who focus on private equity advise strategic and corporate clients in transactions as well, an arrangement partner John...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS