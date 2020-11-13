BREAKING: Trump Nominates Judge For 1st Circ. Vacancy

Law360 (November 13, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Friday proposed elevating a Puerto Rico federal judge to the First Circuit, asking the Senate to confirm an appellate judge in a lame-duck session for the first time since 1980. U.S. District Judge Judge Raúl M. Arias-Marxuach took the bench last year after nearly 25 years with San Juan-based McConnell Valdes LLC, where he served as vice chair of the litigation practice group. The seat opened last month after the death of First Circuit Judge Juan R. Torruella, a Puerto Rico native who was the first and only Hispanic on the Boston-based appeals court, which covers New England...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS