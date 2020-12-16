White Collar Group Of The Year: Sullivan & Cromwell

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 3:38 PM EST) -- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP has had a blockbuster year, crossing the finish line on years-long investigations into illicit sales practices at Wells Fargo and tax practices at Israel's Bank Hapoalim, earning it a spot among Law360's 2020 White Collar Groups of the Year. The criminal defense and investigations group's success is due in part to the firm's generalist outlook and collaborative nature, according to Nicolas Bourtin, the practice's managing partner. Sullivan & Cromwell's white collar practitioners work with colleagues in other practice groups for a well-rounded approach to corporate crises, a distinguishing feature of the firm's white collar team, Bourtin told...

