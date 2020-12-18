Technology Group Of The Year: Covington & Burling

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- It was another blockbuster year for Covington & Burling LLP's technology team, which helped Uber fend off a Foreign Corrupt Practices Act investigation and is helping TikTok's parent ByteDance navigate an unusual Trump administration executive order, landing the practice among Law360's 2020 Technology Groups of the Year. Uber retained Covington as lead counsel to coordinate its defense in all U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigations, including a DOJ investigation into potential FCPA violations in Indonesia, Malaysia, China, and India. That investigation could have expanded to other countries around the world. Instead, with the firm guiding Uber's...

