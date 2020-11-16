Travelers Unit Sues To Escape $7M Diesel Cleanup Bill

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- A Travelers unit has sued an energy company and a pipeline contractor to try and get out of covering more than $7 million in cleanup costs resulting from a diesel fuel spill out of a pipeline in Texas. St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Co. said in Friday's complaint, filed in the Western District of Louisiana, that it is not responsible for indemnifying Covington Co. Inc. or Delek Logistics Operating LLC regarding an underlying suit that energy company Delek filed against Covington. "Discovery in the underlying lawsuit has demonstrated that most of the damages sought by Delek are for pollution cleanup...

