The Firms That Dominated In 2020

Law360 (November 29, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- The eight law firms topping Law360's Firms of the Year managed to win 54 Practice Group of the Year awards among them, for guiding landmark deals, scoring victories in high-profile disputes and helping companies navigate uncharted legal seas made rough by the coronavirus pandemic. The top spot was shared by Covington & Burling LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP — which were both also named Firms of the Year in 2019 — each nabbing eight practice group awards. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP were close behind with seven wins apiece. And Mayer Brown LLP,...

