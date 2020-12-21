Technology Group Of The Year: Simpson Thacher

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP's powerhouse technology practice group has enjoyed another blockbuster year, guiding a massive initial public offering for ZoomInfo Technologies and advising Kronos Inc.'s $22 billion merger with Ultimate Software, landing it a spot among Law360's 2020 Technology Groups of the Year. The approximately 150-attorney technology group advised more than 85 technology-related transactions worth a total of more than $130 billion in the past year, according to the firm. The group's lawyers are in all of Simpson Thacher's offices: New York City, London, Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Beijing, Washington, D.C., Palo Alto, California, and Sao Paulo, Brazil....

