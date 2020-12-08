Private Equity Group Of The Year: Paul Weiss

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP guided funds managed by client Apollo Global through a handful of billion-dollar deals this year, including shepherding over the finish line the private equity giant's $2.7 billion deal to buy Shutterfly, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2020 Private Equity Practice Groups of the Year. Of the more than 140 attorneys from Paul Weiss' mergers & acquisitions team that handle private equity matters, 25 are partners. Several of the partners are dedicated exclusively to doing work for the group's notable client Apollo Global Management LLC, according to firm leadership. Over the past year, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS